5:2 in Frankfurt: Eisbären Berlin extend away series

 and  John Stellmacher
Two ice hockey players fight for the puck. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Eisbären Berlin have celebrated their eleventh away win in a row in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). On Thursday evening, the second-placed team in the table won 5:2 (0:2, 3:0, 2:0) at Löwen Frankfurt after trailing 0:2. Zach Boychuk scored two goals, while Eric Mik, Yannick Veilleux and Tobias Eder also scored for the capital team.

In front of 6,990 spectators in the sold-out Eissporthalle Frankfurt, the Berliners got off to a powerful start but were unable to convert their clear scoring chances in the opening minutes. Instead, Maksim Matushkin took advantage of the hosts' first opportunity to open the scoring. The encounter was evenly poised after that, but the club from Hesse remained more efficient. Nathan Burns extended their lead shortly before the first break.

The visitors were then rewarded for their efforts in the second period: Mik scored the tying goal before Veilleux and Eder turned the score in the capital's favor with two short-handed goals within 49 seconds. The Berliners defended with concentration in the final period and still managed a clear victory. First Boychuk scored after a counter-attack, then he ensured the final score when Frankfurt goalie Marvin Cüpper left the ice in favor of an extra skater.

DEL, Tables and matchday overview Eisbären Berlin, Squad and DEL statistics Eisbären Berlin, Schedule

