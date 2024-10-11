Despite some hesitances, the 49ers managed to recuperate from their setbacks with a triumphant 36-24 performance at Lumen Field. Following a 13-point disadvantage against the Cardinals in the previous week, the team seemingly put those haunting experiences behind as they sprinted to a 16-3 lead by halftime, boosting it further to 23-3.

However, the tide turned swiftly when Seattle's Laviska Shenault returned a kickoff for 97 yards to pare down the advantage. A one-yard touchdown rush by Kenneth Walker narrowed the deficit, leaving Seattle just six points behind with only the final quarter remaining.

Luckily for the 49ers, they demonstrated resilience unlike their previous outing against Arizona. A nine-yard pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle and a six-yard dash by Kyle Juszczyk ensured the 49ers retained their lead, as Seattle battled for a comeback.

After enduring frustrating defeats to the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in recent games, head coach Kyle Shanahan openly mentioned he had been feeling unwell about those results. But following the victory over the Seahawks, he commended his team's determination and grit.

“The game is a constant reminder of football's unpredictable nature,” Shanahan told reporters afterwards. “We've grown complacent at times, overconfident even, forgetting that there's no room for complacency. The second half was well-played, and while winning isn’t always easy, it's essential to remember that games persist from start to finish. The Seahawks fought back and made some impressive plays, but our boys stood their ground and learned an important lesson – never take any quarter for granted.”

Purdy excelled in his role as the offensive leader, completing 18 out of 28 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers’ ground game experienced an apparent setback midway through the second quarter when Jordan Mason, substituting for Christian McCaffrey, was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Prior to his injury, Mason had run nine times for 73 yards.

Unperturbed, the 49ers stayed strong on the ground, as rookie Isaac Guerendo took over, carrying the ball ten times for 99 yards.

The defense too, despite missing some crucial players, stepped up, restricting Seattle to just 52 rushing yards and intercepting quarterback Geno Smith twice, including on the opening drive of the game.

The encounter was particularly special for Deebo Samuel, the 49ers’ wide receiver, who etched his name in the NFL annals during the game. Samuel scored on a 76-yard catch, becoming the league's first-ever wide receiver to amass 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

After the exhilarating win, Samuel spoke about the significance of that victory, as the 49ers improved to a record of 3-3.

“Yes, Thursday's game was a must-win situation, but I prefer a slightly different perspective,” Samuel, who finished the game as the leading receiver with 102 yards on three receptions along with 15 rushing yards, told reporters. “In essence, 'must-wins' imply that a loss would be the end of the road. However, Thursday's game was crucial for us to right our course.”

Despite the thrilling win, the 49ers understand the importance of maintaining focus on their sport, aiming to build on their momentum in future matches. The triumphant performance against the Seahawks serves as a reminder that every point and quarter matter in the unpredictable world of football.

