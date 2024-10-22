49ers' Brandon Aiyuk endures ACL rupture, Deebo Samuel requires hospitalization, Bucs wideouts exit game due to injury issues

The San Francisco 49ers are currently dealing with what could be labeled as a substantial injury setback, as they announced on Monday that their notable wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL). This injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

This injury occurred during San Francisco's 28-18 loss against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Sunday. The game served as a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs emerged victorious in overtime to claim their second consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had expressed his concerns after the game, suspecting a torn ACL. His suspicions were confirmed on Monday.

"I spoke with him yesterday, gave him a call at his home," Shanahan told reporters. "I haven't seen him today, but he was suffering and just upset, as one would expect. But, BA is a tough individual and a spiritual guy, and he believes that every event happens for a reason. So, he'll get through this, but he was definitely a bit down last night. I just expressed my sympathy towards him and let him know we're all here for him during this challenging time."

The team also declared that All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel had been hospitalized due to pneumonia and was dealing with fluid in his lungs. Samuel only appeared in four plays against Kansas City and did not handle the ball before being forced to exit the game. Shanahan mentioned postgame that Samuel was facing breathing difficulties during the game.

While Samuel's ability to play against the Cowboys in the upcoming primetime matchup remains uncertain, the Niners are once again left dealing with additional concerns for their offense, which has been hit hard throughout the year. Superstar runner Christian McCaffrey is still on the injured list and has yet to make an appearance this season. Receiver Jauan Jennings was also absent from the previous game.

Tight end George Kittle has also reportedly sustained a sprained foot and is considered day-to-day. Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall could potentially ascend the depth chart, despite just recently recovering from his own injury. He was shot in his chest during an attempted robbery prior to the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with their own injury woes. The team lost both of their top receivers during Monday night's 41-31 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping their record to 4-3.

Five-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans was observed clutching his right hamstring after an incomplete pass in the second quarter, and he was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Bucs near the game's end. With just a minute left and Tampa Bay trailing by two touchdowns, Chris Godwin caught a pass from QB Baker Mayfield, only to be tackled by Baltimore's Roquan Smith. Godwin remained on the ground and was eventually taken off the field in a cart.

The injury appeared serious, and players gathered around Godwin to console him as he was wheeled off the field.

"He's suffering from an ankle injury," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media postgame. "The early indication is a dislocation, and it doesn't seem promising."

Mayfield added, "It's terrible. It's terrible for our team, but Chris deserves better than this. He's an outstanding individual, an outstanding team player. You've all seen how well he's been performing this year. Needless to say, I have a heavy heart right now."

Both Evans' and Godwin's injuries will be assessed as the Bucs prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

