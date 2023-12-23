Menden - 48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor found the seriously injured woman. She was taken to hospital. A homicide squad from the police in Hagen and the Arnsberg public prosecutor's office is investigating.

Statement from the police and public prosecutor's office

