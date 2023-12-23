Cuxhaven - 48-year-old man's life in danger after knife attack

A man's life is in danger after a knife attack in a homeless shelter in Cuxhaven. The 48-year-old got into an argument with a 65-year-old man, police said on Saturday. The older of the two then suddenly stabbed the younger man with a knife. The latter was taken to hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. According to the police, it is still unclear what the argument on Friday evening was about.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de