47-year-old man killed in an accident in the Taunus region

A 47-year-old driver had a fatal accident on a federal highway in the Taunus region on Thursday night. The man was driving on the B455 between Kronberg and Königstein in the Hochtaunus district shortly after midnight when, according to police reports, he skidded and crashed into a tree for...

Road closure - 47-year-old man killed in an accident in the Taunus region

A 47-year-old driver had a fatal accident on a federal highway in the Taunus region on Thursday night. The man was driving on the B455 between Kronberg and Königstein in the Hochtaunus district shortly after midnight when, according to police reports, he skidded and crashed into a tree for unknown reasons. He died at the scene of the accident. The main road was completely closed for several hours.

