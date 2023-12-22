Potsdam-Mittelmark - 47-year-old abuses police as a cab: Expensive ride home

A 47-year-old man in Klaistow (Potsdam-Mittelmark district) called the police and fire department on Friday night because he couldn't get a cab. The man had called the fire department because of a fallen tree, a police spokesman said on Friday. On the scene, the firefighters realized that the man had lied, there was no fallen tree. They alerted the police. It turned out that the man had called the police an hour earlier because he couldn't get a cab due to the storm and wanted to be taken home. A test revealed a breath alcohol level of 1.09 per mille. Due to the weather conditions, he was actually driven home by the police. The man has to pay the costs for the journey and for the police and fire department. He is also being charged with misuse of an emergency call.

Source: www.stern.de