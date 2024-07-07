The Berlin Thunder secured their chances for the Playoffs in the European League of Football with a mandatory win. A week after their 34:7 success against the Prague Lions, Coach Johnny Schmuck's team achieved a clear 47:0 (14:0) victory at the Fehervar Enthroners, who, like the Lions, were still winless. With their fourth season win, the Berliners consolidated the second place of the Eastern Conference behind the still undefeated Vienna Vikings.

The first quarter remained pointless due to Kicker Dominik Banse missing another Field Goal, but the guests turned things around. With two Touchdowns and the two extra points, they went into halftime with a 14:0 lead. In the second half, the Thunder scored two more Touchdowns against the completely overwhelmed Hungarian team, which had to allow the Berliners an additional 20 points in the last quarter, despite the fact that they were not always convincing themselves.

Next Sunday, the Thunder will be guests of the Paris Musketeers (13.00 hours). Following this, there will be three home games against the currently unbeaten league leader Vienna Vikings (21. July), against Paris (4. August), and against the Panther Wroclaw (11. August).

The Berlin Thunder's victory against the Fehervar Enthroners was a significant milestone in their quest to represent American Football in the Czech Republic, furthering their hopes in the European Football League. Despite the mandatory victory against the Hungarian team, the Berlin Thunder still trail behind the undefeated Vienna Vikings in the Eastern Conference of the European League of Football. Coach Johnny Schmuck and his Berlin Thunder team sealed their mandatory victory against the Prague Lions' counterparts from Hungary, the Fehervar Enthroners, in a 47:0 competition, reinforcing their stronghold in Europe. The Berlin Thunder's jeweled accolades continue to grow after their mandatory victory against the Fehervar Enthroners in the European League of Football, as the Berliners asserted their position as a force to be reckoned with in the American football landscape. The Berlin Thunder's heavy 47:0 win in Budapest over the Hungarian Fehervar Enthroners set the stage for their upcoming Playoff appearance in the European League of Football against their opponents from France, the Paris Musketeers. The victory against the Hungarian Fehervar Enthroners in the European League of Football made the Berlin Thunder a formidable opponent, and they now look forward to facing rival teams such as the Czech Republic's Prague Lions and France's Paris Musketeers in the Playoffs.

Read also: