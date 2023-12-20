Crime - 46-year-old man in custody for attempted murder of partner

A 46-year-old man has been remanded in custody for the attempted murder of his partner in the district of Weilheim-Schongau. The investigating judge at the Munich district court issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday, the police headquarters of Upper Bavaria South announced in the evening.

The man is said to have seriously injured the 40-year-old woman in the neck area with a knife in a residential building in Weilheim on Monday evening. After the attack, he is said to have fled in a car. While the seriously injured 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital, investigators searched for the man. With the help of a helicopter, the 46-year-old was found and arrested in Hohenpeißenberg, just 14 kilometers away, on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old German and the woman had reportedly been in a relationship for some time. The woman underwent emergency surgery. Her life was no longer in danger on Wednesday.

