Employment - 46 civil servants per 1000 inhabitants in the southwest

In 2022, there will be exactly 46 people employed in the public sector per 1,000 inhabitants in Baden-Württemberg. This was announced by the State Statistical Office in Stuttgart on Friday. The number of state employees was 26. In 2022, a total of 523,390 full-time equivalents (FTEs) were employed in the state's public sector, including 288,920 in the state sector.

A full-time equivalent is a common key figure in HR management in which all positions are converted into full-time jobs. The actual number of employees, however, is generally higher, as employees also work part-time.

Communication

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de