Fires - 44-year-old suffers minor injuries in detached house fire

A 44-year-old man suffered minor burn injuries in a fire in a detached house in Krien (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) on Wednesday. As smoke inhalation was also detected, the man was taken to a hospital in Anklam, the police said.

According to initial findings, the fire broke out in the afternoon, presumably due to improper operation of a propane gas heater. When the fire department arrived, the flames were reportedly already shooting out of several first floor windows of the detached house, which was last used by the 44-year-old as a workshop and storage room.

During the extinguishing work, a propane cylinder exploded. Two firefighters were knocked over by the pressure wave, but remained uninjured, according to the police. The damage to property was estimated at around 20,000 euros.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de