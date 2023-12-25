Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmencriminalityArrestbaden-württembergfreudenstadtencroachmentpolice

44-year-old man dies in fight: Arrest

Police have arrested a man in Dornstetten (Freudenstadt district) for allegedly fatally injuring his opponent during an argument. According to the police, the two men had argued in a residential building early on Monday morning. The 42-year-old suspect is strongly suspected of having stabbed...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Assaults - 44-year-old man dies in fight: Arrest

Police have arrested a man in Dornstetten (Freudenstadt district) for allegedly fatally injuring his opponent during an argument. According to the police, the two men had argued in a residential building early on Monday morning. The 42-year-old suspect is strongly suspected of having stabbed the 44-year-old man with a knife. The victim died at the scene. The exact sequence of events of the incident is now to be determined.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest