Freudenstadt - 44-year-old dies in fight: suspect in custody

A 42-year-old man who allegedly fatally injured a 44-year-old man on Christmas Day is in custody. A judge issued an arrest warrant for manslaughter, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. According to the information, the two men had argued in a house in Dornstetten (Freudenstadt district), during which the younger man allegedly stabbed the older man with a knife. The victim died on the spot.

Police investigations also revealed that the men were long-time acquaintances. They were reportedly drunk during the argument.

First press release Second press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de