Freudenstadt district - 44-year-old dies in fight - suspect arrested
Police have arrested a man in Dornstetten ( Freudenstadt district) for allegedly fatally injuring his opponent during an argument. According to the police, the two men had argued in a residential building early on Monday morning. The 42-year-old suspect is strongly suspected of having stabbed the 44-year-old man with a knife. The victim died at the scene. The exact sequence of events of the incident is now to be determined.
PM
Source: www.stern.de