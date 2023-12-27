Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsfreudenstadtbaden-württembergpolicecriminalitymen

44-year-old dies in fight - suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man in Dornstetten (Freudenstadt district) for allegedly fatally injuring his opponent during an argument. According to the police, the two men had argued in a residential building early on Monday morning. The 42-year-old suspect is strongly suspected of having stabbed

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Freudenstadt district - 44-year-old dies in fight - suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man in Dornstetten ( Freudenstadt district) for allegedly fatally injuring his opponent during an argument. According to the police, the two men had argued in a residential building early on Monday morning. The 42-year-old suspect is strongly suspected of having stabbed the 44-year-old man with a knife. The victim died at the scene. The exact sequence of events of the incident is now to be determined.

PM

