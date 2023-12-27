Mülheim an der Ruhr - 42-year-old man in custody after serious knife attack

A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody after a knife attack on a man in Mülheim an der Ruhr. A 28-year-old man was seriously injured by a stabbing weapon after an argument and was taken to hospital, the police reported on Wednesday. Immediately after the incident on the night of 23 December, searches led to the arrest of the fugitive suspect in his home. "The background to the crime is currently being investigated by the homicide squad that has been set up," it said.

PM

Source: www.stern.de