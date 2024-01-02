Skip to content
42-year-old Darden new arrival at Crailsheim

Bundesliga club Hakro Merlins has signed 42-year-old professional basketball player Tremmell Darden. The US-American, most recently active in Weißenfels, has been given a contract until the end of the season, as the club announced on Tuesday. The forward has the experience of almost 20 years as a professional and more than 700 games.

Basketball Bundesliga - 42-year-old Darden new arrival at Crailsheim

Bundesliga club Hakro Merlins has signed 42-year-old professional basketball player Tremmell Darden. The US-American, most recently active in Weißenfels, has been given a contract until the end of the season, as the club announced on Tuesday. The forward has the experience of almost 20 years as a professional and more than 700 games.

