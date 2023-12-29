Traffic - 411 million euros flowed into the renovation of the highway network

Around 411 million euros have been invested this year in the modernization of freeways in Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and the southern Hesse and Rhine-Main regions. Around half of this was invested in "structural engineering", primarily in the maintenance and construction of new bridges, announced the federal highway company Autobahn GmbH at the regional branch in Montabaur on Friday.

Important bridge structures were completed in 2023, such as the new construction of the Schierstein Bridge on the 643 autobahn between Wiesbaden and Mainz in August. In addition, the southern section of the new Salzbachtal bridge on the autobahn 66 in Wiesbaden was opened to traffic in mid-December.

More than 75 kilometers of roadway were also renovated, around 50 kilometers of which were completely renewed. In the past twelve months, Autobahn GmbH has invested six billion euros in the maintenance and expansion of federal highways nationwide.

