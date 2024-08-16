Skip to content
40-year-old man injured after a fight with a knife in his arm

A 40-year-old man and two men aged 24 and 35 initially argue verbally but the argument escalates.

A 40-year-old man was injured in the arm by a knife during a dispute in Pasewalk.
In a dispute in Pasewalk (district of Vorpommern-Greifswald), a 40-year-old man was injured with a knife on his arm. According to initial findings by the police, a verbal argument occurred on Thursday between the 40-year-old and two men aged 24 and 35.

The 40-year-old was initially threatened. Subsequently, a physical altercation ensued, during which the 40-year-old was injured on the arm by one of the two men with a knife. Bystanders used pepper spray, resulting in injuries to one of the two men and several witnesses, according to the police. The two men, aged 24 and 35, were provisionally arrested, and the criminal police are investigating.

After the encounter on the street, the group moved towards the nearby walkway. The physical altercation between the men continued on the walkway, leading to the 40-year-old's injury.

