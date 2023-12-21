Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewskamenzeconomic situationinvestmentindustrystatisticssaxony

4.2 billion euros investment in industrial companies

Industrial companies in Saxony invested a total of 4.2 billion euros last year. Compared to the previous year, the investment volume in 2022 has thus increased by 22.5 percent in nominal terms, according to the State Statistical Office in Kamenz on Thursday. Accordingly, 766 million euros more...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Crude oil processing facilities in the evening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Crude oil processing facilities in the evening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Statistics - 4.2 billion euros investment in industrial companies

Industrial companies in Saxony invested a total of 4.2 billion euros last year. Compared to the previous year, the investment volume in 2022 has thus increased by 22.5 percent in nominal terms, according to the State Statistical Office in Kamenz on Thursday. For example, 766 million euros more was spent on property, plant and equipment than in 2021. However, the noticeable price increase should also be taken into account.

According to the figures, companies invested a total of 3.7 billion euros in equipment, which is around 15 percent more in nominal terms than in the previous year. Investments in developed land and buildings amounted to 495 million euros (+41 percent). According to the report, 17 million euros were spent on the acquisition of land without buildings, a nominal 34 percent more than in the previous year.

According to the statistics office, the highest investment volume was recorded in the manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, with investments totaling 1.2 billion euros and a nominal investment increase of 14 percent. In second place was the manufacture of motor vehicles and parts. A total of 854 million euros (+47 percent) was invested here.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public