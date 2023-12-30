German Ice Hockey League - 4:0 in Ingolstadt: Polar Bears secure top spot in the table

The Eisbären Berlin go into the new year as league leaders. Coach Serge Aubin's team won 4:0 (0:0, 3:0, 1:0) at ERC Ingolstadt on Saturday evening, not only securing their twelfth away win in a row, but also moving to the top of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). In the 100th DEL duel between the two clubs, Leo Pföderl, Ty Ronning, Zach Boychuk and Kai Wissmann scored for the capital city team. Berlin goalie Jonas Stettmer celebrated his first shutout of the season.

In front of 4815 spectators in the arena in Ingolstadt, both teams got off to an energetic start, with the Polar Bears putting themselves under unnecessary pressure in the early stages due to inaccurate passing. Thanks to an agile defense and an attentive Stettmer in the Berlin goal, the first period was nevertheless balanced in terms of results.

In the middle period, Pföderl's goal in the 22nd minute gave the offense a boost. Four minutes later, Ronning made it 2:0 for the Polar Bears and forced the ERC to call a timeout. Despite this, Boychuk was able to extend the lead again in the 38th minute. Although the home side did not give up in the final period, Wissmann was able to increase the lead to 4:0 in the end.

Source: www.stern.de