- 38-year-old man allegedly set fire to his own house

Following a house fire in Lauf an der Pegnitz in Middle Franconia, police are investigating a suspected case of arson. As reported by the authorities, the 38-year-old resident is believed to have started the fire himself. On Monday afternoon, the man alerted the fire department, stating that his single-family home was on fire. Upon arrival, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. It took some time to extinguish the fire.

The 38-year-old was later arrested in Fürth. He is said to have been in a state of acute psychological distress and was subsequently admitted to a specialist clinic. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

The fire completely consumed the 38-year-old's single-family home, leaving nothing but ashes. His arrest in Furth was due to the suspicion of arson related to the fire.

Read also: