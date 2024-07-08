Skip to content
38-year-old allegedly set fire to Gera nightclub

A nightclub in Gera was on fire on Friday evening. The police had a suspicion shortly afterwards.

After a fire in a disco in Gera, there is a suspect. A 38-year-old, known-to-police man is suspected of setting fire to the closed local at the main train station on Friday evening, according to the police. He is expected to be presented to a judge in court during the day. A police spokesperson did not say how the man was identified. The police had suspected arson shortly after the fire.

The outdoor area of the disco was significantly damaged, as was reported over the weekend. A bureau room also caught fire. No one was injured. The criminal police estimated the damage at 20,000 Euro. Witnesses who were near the fire scene on Friday evening alerted the fire department immediately. The spread of the flames to the entire object was prevented by the police.

The suspect, linked to previous crimes in Thuringia, is believed to have originated from Gera. The arson allegedly took place in the same discotheque that suffered a fire at the main train station last Friday night. The local authorities are deliberating on placing additional security measures around potential fire-prone establishments following this incident.

