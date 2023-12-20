Police operation - 38 injured at Rostock's soccer match in Paderborn

According to police reports, 38 people were injured in the serious riots surrounding the second division soccer match between SC Paderborn and FC Hansa Rostock. A spokesperson for the Paderborn police confirmed to the German Press Agency on Wednesday that 24 police officers, 13 members of the security service and one fan were injured. The "Ostsee-Zeitung" had previously reported.

The Rostock supporters had caused serious riots during the 3-0 defeat in Paderborn last Friday evening. They set off pyrotechnics, threw objects at police officers and destroyed drinks and snack stands and toilets. The match was interrupted twice.

"Of course we were prepared for the fact that there would generally be protests," said the spokesperson. "But it was not to be expected that there would be such an escalation of violence, such massive damage to property and a willingness to injure people."

The decision for a DFL investor deal was made before the matchday. Fans had caused a stir in many German first and second division stadiums by provoking match interruptions, banners and chants against the German Football League.

The police have now set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the troublemakers from Rostock. "We have a huge amount of photo and video material to review," said the police spokesman. "There are also agreements with our colleagues from Rostock." With the help of the Rostock police, as many Hansa supporters as possible are to be identified. Witnesses can submit photos and videos anonymously via a North Rhine-Westphalia police tip-off portal.

Source: www.stern.de