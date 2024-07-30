- 350 employees: Amazon closes sorting centre in Dormagen

Amazon is set to close its logistics center in Dormagen (Rhein-Kreis Neuss), where around 350 people are currently employed. The company has informed its workforce, and discussions with the works council are now underway to determine the timeline for the closure. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Amazon locations in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the company employs approximately 13,000 people.

The closure is due to the densification of Amazon's logistics network, making sorting centers, which serve as short-term transit stations, increasingly unnecessary. Ideally, an ordered product will now travel directly from a logistics center to a distribution point, without the need for time-consuming sorting.

"Our logistics network in Germany and Europe has significantly expanded in recent years to meet customer demand," Amazon stated. Buildings are now, on average, closer to customers than before, enabling faster and more reliable deliveries.

Amazon is set to open a new logistics center in Lippe in August, initially employing 1,000 people, with plans to increase this number in the future. This will be the sixth logistics center in North Rhine-Westphalia, joining existing centers in Werne, Rheinberg, Dortmund, Mönchengladbach, and Oelde. Amazon also operates 14 distribution centers and two sorting centers in Krefeld and Witten, plus the soon-to-be-closed Dormagen center. Additionally, there is a development center in Aachen.

The decision to close the logistics center in Dormagen is part of Amazon's strategy to optimize its logistics network, leading to fewer sorting centers being necessary. Despite closing the Dormagen center, Amazon is still expanding its presence in North Rhine-Westphalia with a new logistics center in Lippe.

