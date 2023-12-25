Skip to content
350,000 euros damage in house fire

According to police estimates, the fire in a residential building in the Main-Kinzig district caused around 350,000 euros worth of damage. According to initial findings, no people were injured in the fire in the building in the Wächtersbach district of Wittgenborn, as reported by the Southeast...

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Main-Kinzig district - 350,000 euros damage in house fire

According to police estimates, the fire in a residential building in the Main-Kinzig district caused around 350,000 euros worth of damage. According to initial findings, no people were injured in the fire in the building in the Wächtersbach district of Wittgenborn, as reported by the Southeast Hesse Police Headquarters: When the fire broke out shortly after 1.00 a.m. on Monday night, no residents were in the building. The fire spread quickly. The fire department was busy extinguishing the fire until the early hours of the morning. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

Source: www.stern.de

