Flood - 35 task forces and 12,000 sandbags on the way to Oldenburg

35 firefighters from the Hameln-Pyrmont district and 12,000 sandbags are on their way to Oldenburg. The state of Lower Saxony has asked the district for help, a spokeswoman said on Monday evening. A convoy of 15 vehicles set off for Oldenburg at around 6.15 pm.

The water levels of the Weser in the Hameln-Pyrmont district are slowly falling, according to the statement. However, districts in the north are still affected by the flooding. The sandbags come from the contingent of fire departments from the Hameln-Pyrmont district. They were to be transported on trucks belonging to the fire department, the technical relief organization, the German Red Cross and the state of Lower Saxony.

Source: www.stern.de