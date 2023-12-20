Wunsiedel - 34 kilograms of fireworks found during border check

During a border check in Selb (Wunsiedel district), border police discovered around 34 kilograms of fireworks in a car. A permit was required for some of the fireworks that were found on Tuesday afternoon, the police announced on Wednesday. The people in the car wanted to enter Germany from the Czech Republic. The 28-year-old driver of the car to which the fireworks belonged is being investigated for violating the Explosives Act.

Source: www.stern.de