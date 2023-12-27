Düren - 33-year-old man shot dead on Boxing Day

A 33-year-old man was shot dead on the street in Düren on Boxing Day. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office on Wednesday. The incident took place on December 26 at around 5.45 p.m., a spokeswoman said. The man, who had Turkish citizenship and lived in Düren, had been shot. He died of gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not yet been caught. The background to the crime was also still unclear. A homicide squad has started work. Among other things, the investigators are hoping for witnesses who may have observed what happened. Several media outlets had reported.

Source: www.stern.de