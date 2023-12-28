Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficcounty roadschleswig-holsteinnorth frisiadistrict of north frieslandaccidentaccidentspolicecar

33-year-old crashes his car into several trees and dies

A 33-year-old driver was fatally injured in a serious accident near Oldersbek (Nordfriesland district) on Thursday night. The man lost control of his car shortly after midnight on district road 128 for unknown reasons, veered off the road to the right and then drove into a ditch and finally...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

North Friesland - 33-year-old crashes his car into several trees and dies

A 33-year-old driver was fatally injured in a serious accident near Oldersbek (Nordfriesland district) on Thursday night. Shortly after midnight, the man lost control of his car on the district road 128 for unknown reasons, veered off the road to the right and then drove into a ditch and finally into several trees, police said on Thursday.

The car came to a standstill on its roof and the 33-year-old was trapped in the car. He was so seriously injured in the accident that he died at the scene. According to initial findings, the man was probably not wearing a seatbelt. The road was closed for several hours for the clearing and recovery of the car.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters stand behind an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Barn fire causes damage to property

A fire in a barn has caused property damage in Lieser (Bernkastel-Wittlich district). The detached building caught fire on Thursday night for reasons as yet unknown, the police reported in the morning. The fire department was able to prevent a full fire by intervening quickly. According to the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public