North Friesland - 33-year-old crashes his car into several trees and dies

A 33-year-old driver was fatally injured in a serious accident near Oldersbek (Nordfriesland district) on Thursday night. Shortly after midnight, the man lost control of his car on the district road 128 for unknown reasons, veered off the road to the right and then drove into a ditch and finally into several trees, police said on Thursday.

The car came to a standstill on its roof and the 33-year-old was trapped in the car. He was so seriously injured in the accident that he died at the scene. According to initial findings, the man was probably not wearing a seatbelt. The road was closed for several hours for the clearing and recovery of the car.

