- 33 cases of Mpox in Berlin since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 33 people have been officially diagnosed with Mpox in Berlin. All affected are men, as explained in the epidemiological weekly report by the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso). Mpox was previously known as monkeypox.

Berlin has so far reported the most Mpox cases of all federal states in Germany, as shown in a database of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Nationwide, 86 Mpox cases have been reported to the RKI this year (as of August 15).

Compared to 2022, the number of cases in Germany is currently low. Last year, the disease spread particularly strongly, with over 1,500 laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases in Berlin alone by mid-August.

According to the Senator, no special vaccination campaign is necessary

The Berlin health administration is closely monitoring the situation and preparing appropriate measures, said Health Senator Ina Czyborra (SPD). Berlin is sensitized due to the outbreak in 2022 and can build on its experiences. "We reacted well to the situation at the time and quickly made vaccinations possible. Fortunately, these are now available through the regular system, so no special vaccination campaign is required," said the Senator.

WHO raises alarm

The situation is currently concerning in Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) activated its highest alert level on Wednesday due to new Mpox outbreaks on the continent and a new virus variant. It declared a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC). More than 14,000 suspected Mpox cases and over 500 deaths have been reported this year from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries - more than in the entire previous year.

Infectious disease specialist: no immediate danger for Germany

According to infectious disease specialist Leif Erik Sander, there is currently no immediate danger to people in Germany. "I don't believe that an entry into Europe is imminent now, but it is, of course, totally realistic that this could happen with a further spread of the infection," said Sander.

Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact, especially during sex. The virus mainly causes skin rash, but also fever and muscle pain. There have been no deaths in Germany so far. Certain population groups in Germany are recommended to be vaccinated against Mpox. These include men who have sex with men and frequently change partners.

