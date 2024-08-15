Case at the Concerned OLG Cell - 32-year-old suspected of being a member of Islamic State terrorist group

A 32-year-old woman is facing trial at the Higher Regional Court of Celle on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State (IS) terror militia. The Public Prosecutor's Office in Celle accuses the defendant of joining the terrorist group at the latest after her emigration from Hannover to Syria in October 2014, as the wife of an IS fighter.

Her then partner is said to have left for Syria as part of the so-called Wolfsburg Salafist group as early as May 2014 to join the IS as a fighter. The couple, married according to Islamic ritual, is said to have lived in an apartment in the city of Tabqa in Syria. As the wife of an IS fighter, the woman is said to have benefited from the supply services of the terrorist organization.

On the first day of the trial, the defendant made detailed statements, a court spokesman said. Membership in a foreign terrorist organization carries a penalty of one to ten years imprisonment. The 32-year-old is not in custody.

After her husband died in combat, the woman is said to have first lived as a widow with the IS and later married another IS fighter. In late 2017, she is said to have been taken into Kurdish custody during an attempt to smuggle herself into Turkey and was deported to Germany in 2019.

Four trial days have been set for the process. The verdict could be pronounced according to this plan on September 3rd. The defendant enjoys the presumption of innocence.

The woman's participation in the IS terror militia led to significant benefits, as she received supply services from the organization. Following her husband's death in combat, the war in Syria continued, leading her to remarry within the IS.

Read also: