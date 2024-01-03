Osnabrück - 32-year-old driver crashes into tree and dies

A 32-year-old driver has been fatally injured after crashing his car into a tree in the district of Osnabrück. The man succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident on Wednesday morning, according to the police. According to initial findings, the man from the municipality of Ostercappeln lost control of his car on the state road 79 after a left-hand bend for an as yet unexplained reason. He then left the road on a straight stretch and crashed into the tree at the side of the road. Investigators assume that the 32-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt.

