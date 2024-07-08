District of Bernkastel-Wittlich - 32-year-old dies in work accident in vineyard

At a workplace accident in a vineyard in Zeltingen-Rachtig (Bernkastel-Wittlich district), a 32-year-old man tragically passed away. The man was reportedly performing spraying work with a vineyard tractor in a steep slope when it slipped and overturned, resulting in his fatal injuries. The police stated that the cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the criminal police and representatives of the responsible professional association. The heavy agricultural machinery had to be retrieved using a crane.

In the same county of Rhineland-Palatinate, there have been calls for improved safety measures in vineyard work following the tragic accident. Such accidents at work, like the one in Zeltingen-Rachtig, underscore the need for regular inspections and rigorous safety protocols.

Read also: