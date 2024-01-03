Skip to content
32-kilogram tumor removed from woman

A young woman has successfully had a 32-kilogram tumor removed at the University Hospital in Magdeburg. The benign tumor, a so-called cystadenoma, had developed unnoticed over a long period of time, the clinic announced on Wednesday. The woman had also been afraid of an operation on the ovarian...

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room.
Magdeburg - 32-kilogram tumor removed from woman

A young woman has successfully had a 32-kilogram tumor removed at the University Hospital in Magdeburg. The benign tumor, a so-called cystadenoma, had developed unnoticed over a long period of time, the clinic announced on Wednesday. The woman had also been afraid of an operation on the ovarian tumor. She only came to the university hospital when she developed health problems such as shortness of breath, a feeling of heaviness and problems eating.

A tumor of this size is very unusual because women usually seek medical help at an early stage, explained Prof. Atanas Ignatov. The operation went well and the woman was able to leave the clinic after a week.

Source: www.stern.de

