Emergencies - 314 people in Rhineland-Palatinate are considered missing

A total of 314 people are missing in Rhineland-Palatinate. As of December 20, this included 155 adults, 95 young people between the ages of 14 and 18 and 64 children up to the age of 13, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Mainz told the German Press Agency. These are both people who are currently missing and people who have been missing for years. In comparison, the number of missing persons in the state at the end of last year was 308 (as of December 5, 2022), including 151 adults, 98 young people and 59 children, according to the LKA.

According to the LKA, there are many reasons why people go missing. In the case of children and young people, for example, it could be a thirst for adventure or a dispute within the family. In the case of adults, it is usually personal, health, family or financial reasons that cause people to leave their familiar surroundings. In rare cases, it could be an accident or a criminal offense.

"Experience shows that around half of missing persons cases are resolved within the first week," the LKA said. After one month, the rate is already more than 80 percent. The proportion of people who have been missing for more than a year is in the lower single-digit range.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de