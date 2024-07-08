31-year-old is hit by carousel in Bavaria and dies

In Bavaria, there was a tragic accident at a local church fair. A man was struck by a "Tornado" carousel and died. He was trying to pick up a lost shoe.

A man was trapped by a "Tornado" carousel at a church fair in Fürth, Bavaria, and later died in the hospital. The 31-year-old man, according to police statements, was standing next to the control booth of the amusement ride, which rotates in a circular motion from above to below during operation.

One of the ride passengers lost a shoe during the ride. The man then went onto the ride's platform while it was still in operation to move the shoe aside. He was struck by the carousel and trapped between the ground and the platform.

After the ride was stopped, first responders freed the man. He was revived on the spot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died there from his injuries. An investigation was launched against the ride operator on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.

Despite the ongoing investigation, international news outlets reported the misfortunes at the church fair in Bavaria, highlighting the tragic death of the man. This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols, especially in crowded amusement parks.

