Customs - 300,000 wish lists to Santa Claus in Himmelpfort

This year, the Christmas post office in Himmelpfort, Brandenburg, received around 300,000 wish lists for Santa Claus from children all over the world. Among them were 17,000 children's letters from abroad - from 59 countries, as Deutsche Post DHL reported on Saturday at the end of this year's campaign.

The front-runner was China: 12,000 wish lists were sent to Himmelpfort from the Asian country alone. It was followed by Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece and Lithuania.

This year, "Peace in the world" was the number one wish for children. Anke Blenn, spokeswoman for the Post, said that this was the wish of more children than in previous years. This was followed in second place by the wish "Health for parents, grandma and grandpa and siblings", which was in the lead in previous years. Many children also wished for snow on Christmas Eve.

Girls wanted dolls and play figures, while boys wanted toy cars and building blocks. Older children mainly wanted tablets, smartphones and games consoles, Swiss Post reported.

"Every self-designed wish list is something very special," said Norbert Will, branch manager of Deutsche Post in Hennigsdorf. The Christmas writing campaign is intended to bring joy to children and, at the same time, make them aware of the special value of a self-written letter in times of social media and messenger services, he said.

According to Deutsche Post, around 310,000 letters were received from children in 60 countries last year. In the two pandemic years 2020 and 2021, there were 320,000 letters each. "The Christmas markets were closed, which is probably why even the laziest writers picked up a pen," said Blenn.

The children's letters are processed by the 20 "Christmas angels" in the Christmas post office throughout the week and the reply letters are sent all over the world via the Hennigsdorf letter center with a special postmark. Santa Claus is also on site: he has a four-day week and is present in the Himmelpforter branch from Thursday to Sunday from 11.00 to 17.00 to personally welcome children and receive their wish lists on site.

Source: www.stern.de