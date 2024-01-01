Skip to content
30 years of the Völklingen Ironworks World Cultural Heritage Site

The Völklingen Ironworks will be celebrating its 30th anniversary as a World Heritage Site in 2024 with a diverse program. The 7th "Urban Art Biennale" starts in April, followed by the "Man & Mining" exhibition on the extraction of raw materials and the consequences for people and nature from...

The World Cultural Heritage Site at the Völklingen Ironworks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Monuments - 30 years of the Völklingen Ironworks World Cultural Heritage Site

The Völklingen Ironworks will be celebrating its 30th anniversary as a World Heritage Site in 2024 with a diverse program. The 7th "Urban Art Biennale" starts in April, followed by the "Man & Mining" exhibition on raw material extraction and the consequences for people and nature from June, the Freistil Festival in October and the major exhibition "The True Size of Africa" from November.

The Völklingen Ironworks is the world's only fully preserved ironworks from the heyday of industrialization to be included on the Unesco World Heritage List. In 2024, the nationwide Unesco World Heritage Day will be held there - on June 2. General Director Ralf Beil said that this shows "the steadily growing importance of industrial culture - on a par with classic World Heritage sites such as Weimar, where the day was celebrated last year".

Following last year's focus on the 150-year, ambivalent history of the Völklingen Ironworks, the unique value, but also the fragility of World Heritage Sites around the globe is to be emphasized in 2024, said Beil. These must be preserved "as ambassadors of the past for our future".

