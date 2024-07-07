Anniversary - 30 years at the heart of the MV Festival - Ulrichshusen celebrates

With a gala concert featuring violinist Daniel Hope, the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festspiele celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their main venue, Ulrichshusen (Landkreis Mecklenburgische Seenplatte). "Schloss Ulrichshusen is the nucleus and to this day the heart of the Festspiele," explained Intendantin Ursula Haselbock.

Yehudi Menuhin performed here first

The festivities began on August 6, 1994, when Yehudi Menuhin played in the dilapidated barn with the English Symphony Orchestra. Since then, the castle and its surrounding buildings have developed into the main venue of the Festspiele, one of the largest classical music festivals in Germany. Hope described Ulrichshusen as one of his musical favorite places in the world.

Helmuth von Maltzahn bought the ruins of the castle after the fall of the wall and rebuilt it. Today, there is a hotel in the castle. In the hall, the barn, and the remise, several concerts of the Festspiele take place every year. "Ulrichshusen, around the Maltzahn family, has shown what can be achieved with a lot of idealism and dedication: Namely, to bring a historic site back to life with music, to provide a place for culture, and to make Mecklenburg-Vorpommern a little more livable for everyone with international impact," so Intendantin Haselbock in the program brochure for the anniversary day.

Savior of the Castle Helmuth von Maltzahn

Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) thanked everyone, "who have been committed to this festival site for 30 years, especially Helmuth von Maltzahn." With his energy, expertise, and charming manner, he rescued the castle together with his wife Alla, shaped the Festspiele, and enriched the land. As an honorary consul of Poland in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, he was also an important bridge-builder. This was also evident in the presence of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Marek Prawda, and the Polish Ambassador to Germany, Dariusz Pawlos, at the gala concert.

