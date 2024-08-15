- 30-year-old man in custody after infant death

Following the violent death of a two-year-old boy from the Pinneberg district, a 30-year-old man is in custody. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday based on an outstanding arrest warrant from July 22nd for attempted manslaughter and was brought before a judge on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Itzehoe Public Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred on July 3rd in Wedel. The boy died on Tuesday in the hospital, where he was admitted with severe injuries. The connection between the injuries and the death is being investigated by forensic medicine. The arrest warrant remains for attempted manslaughter. However, following the child's death, the Public Prosecutor's Office now accuses the 30-year-old of manslaughter.

No details were provided about the location and circumstances of the arrest. The spokesperson also did not comment on the suspected course of events or the background of the crime. The suspect has not made any statements. According to the information, the boy's mother and the suspect were in a close personal relationship.

The investigation into the cause of the severe injuries leading to the child's death is still ongoing, as it falls under the scope of crime scene analysis. Despite the initial charge of attempted manslaughter, the Public Prosecutor's Office has now elevated the charges against the suspect to manslaughter.

