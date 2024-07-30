- 30-year-old man dies in a motorcycle accident in Charlottenburg

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was likely traveling too fast in Berlin-Charlottenburg and died in an accident. On Monday evening, the man was riding on the Wexstraße near the Innsbrucker Platz and veered off the road, as reported by the police. He apparently lost control of his vehicle due to excessive speed, hit a curb, and fell.

The 30-year-old died shortly after at the scene of the accident. Further investigations are underway.

