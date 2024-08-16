- 30 million in MV by inheritance and gift tax

Large inheritances remain the exception in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The Statistical Office reported that in 2023, only 19 cases involved taxes due because heirs received an inheritance worth 500,000 euros or more. For spouses, this is the threshold up to which an inheritance is tax-free. For children, the law sets this value at 400,000 euros.

While there were few inheritances over a half million euros, they accounted for nearly a quarter of the inheritance taxes collected. The majority of the taxes came from inheritances under 50,000 euros, which went to non-relatives of the deceased.

In 2023, 1,016 people in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern received a total of around 84 million euros in taxable inheritances. Taxes of 18 million euros were levied on these. Gifts worth 59 million euros went to 263 people, incurring taxes of 12 million euros. Compared to the previous year, both the number of heirs and the taxable inheritance increased.

