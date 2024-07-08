War in Ukraine - 30 dead nationwide due to Russian airstrikes - children's clinic in Kiev hit

Through heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, at least 30 people have been killed and approximately 50 injured, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Affected areas included Kryvyj Rih in southern Ukraine and Kiev. The governments of France and Great Britain condemned the "barbaric" and "horrifying" attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed a moment of silence for the victims during a visit to Warsaw.

Intelligence agency holds Russia accountable for cruise missile strikes

As reported by Zelenskyy on X, a children's hospital was allegedly hit. The attack on the hospital showcased Russia's "absolute and unjustified cruelty," wrote his wife Olena Zelenska.

At least two nurses were killed and seven others injured, including children, according to the news agency AFP. Zelenskyy released a short video showing damaged hospital rooms and bloodstains on the floor. Zelenskyy mentioned that people were buried. "Everyone helps to remove the debris – doctors and others," he wrote.

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the clinic was directly targeted or if the attack hit another object. However, he wrote: "Russia cannot turn a blind eye to where its rockets fly, and must be held accountable for all its crimes." According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the attack was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. On-site, "relevant evidence, especially fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile, including a serial number," was found, the SBU statement read.

Moscow previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko stated that departments for dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit were damaged in the children's hospital. Hundreds of residents helped clear debris and search for victims.

Kiev mayor calls on citizens to take shelter

In the three-million city of Kiev, at least seven people were killed and at least nine injured, according to initial reports from the city administration. The private power distributor DTEK reported damage to three substations in the capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram about explosions and urged residents to stay in shelters. Ambulances were on their way to one of the central districts. Klitschko made no comments on potential damages or casualties.

Further attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Local media report explosions in Dnipro, Kryvyj Rih, and Kropywnyzkyj in central Ukraine. "An attack on Ukraine at a time when most people are on the streets," writes the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, during the attack on Telegram. "Insane Russian terrorists."

According to the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih, there were at least ten deaths and over 30 injuries following the attacks. Damages were also reported in the city of Dnipro. The front-line cities of Slaviansk and Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk were reportedly other targets. No statements were made regarding hits on military targets or weapons factories.

The Russian Military reportedly used over 40 rockets in the attack, according to Zelensky's statements. It was unusual that the heavy attack occurred in the daytime at the beginning of the work week. There had already been nighttime air raids using drones, cruise missiles, and rockets.

Netherlands and Romania promise military support

Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for over two years with Western help and has repeatedly called for the provision of modern air defense systems. According to the latest reports, Ukraine has received four of the particularly capable Patriot systems from US production, but it needs much more, according to its own assessment.

Another system is expected to come from the Netherlands. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren of the new government in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be made available was made in June by the previous government in The Hague. A specific delivery date was not mentioned.

Romania has also promised a Patriot system. Kiev also hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are being discussed. The question of support for Ukraine is a central theme for the meeting of the Western defense alliance.

Following the Russian cruise missile attack in Kiev, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko stated that the children's hospital, which was allegedly hit by the missile, suffered significant damages to departments such as dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit. In response to the heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, including the alleged hit on a children's hospital in Kiev, the governments of France and Great Britain strongly condemned the attacks on civilians, labeling them as "barbaric" and "horrifying". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Warsaw, observed a moment of silence for the victims of the Russian attacks, which included the alleged hit on a children's hospital in Kiev, resulting in numerous casualties. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in the aftermath of the Russian attacks, urged residents to stay in shelters and reported explosions in the city, with initial reports suggesting at least seven deaths and injuries, though specific details on the children's hospital were not provided.

Read also: