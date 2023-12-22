30,000 firecrackers confiscated from two Berlin apartments

Violent riots break out in Berlin on the night of the turn of the year 2023. Riots are also expected this year. The police have now found hundreds of kilos of pyrotechnics at the homes of two suspects and suspect a possible political motive.

Investigators have confiscated large quantities of illegally procured pyrotechnics from two apartments in Berlin. A total of around 30,000 firecrackers and more than 80 so-called ball bombs were discovered, according to the public prosecutor's office and police in the capital. There were also almost 100 firecracker cartridges. The quantity of banned pyrotechnics was weighed "in the three-digit kilogram range", according to the press release.

The searches were directed against a 42-year-old and a 27-year-old from the Britz district of Neukölln. According to investigators, the 42-year-old and his two sons, aged 14 and 16, allegedly sold ball bombs and other illegal fireworks via three accounts on the "Instagram" network.

Sale increases risks of renewed riots

The police had "an indication that the action-oriented pro-Palestinian scene", among others, could have obtained illegal pyrotechnics via the online stores, the authorities said. There is also a suspicion that the pyrotechnics offered by the suspects could be used "in particular" against "Berlin emergency services" on New Year's Eve, the investigators added.

On New Year's Eve a year ago, emergency and rescue services in Berlin and other cities were massively attacked. In some cases, the police had to be deployed to protect them from attacks while extinguishing fires. Similar riots are feared this year. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned only on Thursday that this year's riots on New Year's Eve could be further fueled by the Middle East war and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

More stolen goods suspected

The police and public prosecutor's office stated that "a political connection" had not yet been identified in the case of the 27-year-old second suspect. However, he is also suspected of having traded in pyrotechnics "on a large scale". During the searches, the investigators also confiscated suspected proceeds amounting to 50,000 euros, a blank-firing weapon and evidence such as laptops and cell phones. In addition, a large quantity of counterfeit branded clothing was found "by chance".

Investigations into the cases are ongoing. At the same time, the authorities warned against so-called ball bombs in particular. These pose a considerable danger due to their explosive power. These are large fireworks that should only be used by people with specialist knowledge. Among other things, a considerable safety distance is required. Bystanders could be injured.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de