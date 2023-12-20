Volleyball Champions League - 3:0 against Ankara: BR Volleys surprise

The Berlin Volleys have caused a big surprise in the Volleyball Champions League. The German champions deservedly won 3:0 (25:22, 25:23, 25:22) against the top European team from Halkbank Ankara in front of a season-record crowd of 6567 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle on Wednesday. It was the second win for the Berliners in their fourth group match.

They had lost the first leg in Ankara somewhat unluckily 2:3. In the remaining two matches in the top flight against Piacenza at home and at Benfica Lisbon, the Berliners can now secure their place in the knockout round.

Although Volleys diagonal attacker Marek Sotola was miles away from his best form and his offensive actions had an unusually high error rate, the Berliners were the team that set the tone in all three sets against the Turkish runners-up. On the one hand, this was due to the many spectacular saves by libero Satoshi Tsuiki. On the other hand, Ruben Schott and Timothée Carle also made consistent use of their chances at the net.

Nimir Abdel-Aziz and Earvin Ngapeth, the two stars on Ankara's side, did not develop the previously feared penetrating power over the entire distance, also because the BR Volleys' block with Nehemiah Mote and Timo Tammemaa in particular all too often proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.

