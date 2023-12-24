Coesfeld district - 28-year-old drunk driver causes an accident and cheats on cab fares

A 28-year-old driver caused a drunken accident in Dülmen ( Coesfeld district) - and then tried to rob a cab driver of his money. The man drove his car off the road on Christmas Eve, into the ditch and then overturned, according to the Coesfeld police. His car finally landed on its roof. The man sustained minor injuries in the process.

Because the emergency services noticed an odor of alcohol in the 28-year-old's breath and there were also signs of narcotics abuse, a blood sample was taken from him at a hospital, according to the police. From the hospital, the man took a cab home - and then disappeared without paying. However, according to the police, because he had told the driver about his accident during the journey and the driver was able to describe him, it quickly became clear who the suspected cab driver was. The 28-year-old is now facing two criminal proceedings.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de