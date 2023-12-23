Soccer - 28,500 Union fans get in the mood for Christmas

The Christmas carol singing at 1. FC Union Berlin has once again drawn the crowds. On Saturday evening, 28,500 visitors flocked to the stadium An der Alten Försterei for the 21st edition of the Bundesliga club's Christmas carol singing.

Due to the large crowds, the event did not start until around 7.10 pm, ten minutes later than usual. Classics such as "Ihr Kinderlein kommet" and "Oh Tannenbaum" were played. Of course, numerous Union songs were also sung. Tickets had been sold out for weeks. Only club members were able to purchase them via a raffle.

The Union Christmas carol sing has been taking place since 2003. This makes it the oldest Christmas carol singing event to be held in soccer stadiums in Germany and it has since been imitated by many others.

At the Union premiere 20 years ago, just 89 activists gathered on the pitch-dark back straight in the Alte Försterei, which was not yet covered at the time. At the time, Christmas carol inventor Torsten Eisenbeiser from the fan club Alt-Unioner wanted to bring the fans together in a contemplative way in difficult sporting and economic times. This has turned into an event that brings the biggest club event of the year for Union and its employees one day before Christmas Eve every year.

After the turbulent year 2023, which saw Union qualify for the Champions League but also battle relegation in the Bundesliga, the Union fans also took heart for the second half of the season, which begins in January.

During the traditional end-of-year review speech by a fan in a Santa Claus costume, there were chants in support of former successful coach Urs Fischer and against the DFL for the potential investor deal.

