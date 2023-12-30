Weimar - 27-year-old seriously injured by firecracker

A 27-year-old man has been seriously injured in the face by a firework. The man was handling homemade and banned firecrackers in Ebeleben in the Kyffhäuserkreis district, the police reported on Saturday. He wanted to take a closer look at one that did not ignite. It suddenly ignited and seriously injured the young man.

He had to be taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. In Weimar, the police had to deal with groups of young people who set off fireworks and also shot at each other with them.

There was a police operation at Goetheplatz in Weimar on Friday evening "to prevent the uncontrolled setting off of pyrotechnic products by several small groups of young people", the police reported. The identities of 23 people were established. According to the police, they were sent off. Several misdemeanor proceedings for violating the Explosives Act were initiated and fireworks were confiscated.

Police officers were not attacked with pyrotechnics. According to investigations to date, there were no injuries or damage to property.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de