27-year-old assaults two municipal law enforcement officers: Pre-trial detention

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after beating and injuring two municipal law enforcement officers in Reutlingen. The homeless man first kicked over a speed measuring device on Tuesday, the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. He slightly injured a...

A police car is parked in front of a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Reutlingen - 27-year-old assaults two municipal law enforcement officers: Pre-trial detention

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after beating and injuring two municipal law enforcement officers in Reutlingen. The homeless man first kicked over a speed measuring device on Tuesday, the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. He slightly injured a 39-year-old officer, who asked him to stop, with punches. The 27-year-old was provisionally arrested by the police.

A few hours later, he suddenly punched a traffic warden several times, it was reported. The drunk 27-year-old was arrested again by the police. The 55-year-old officer was taken to hospital. A magistrate decided on Wednesday that the German, who was already known to the police, must be detained.

