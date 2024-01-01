Apartment wanted - Moving stories - 27 and newly divorced: Dominik had to move back in with mom and is urgently looking for a new place to stay

"Looking for something cheap urgently and immediately. Can be small but nice. Up to 450 euros," Dominik writes in his apartment request. He is looking for a rural apartment in the Frankfurt area, preferably in the Wetterau district; one room would be enough for him

The 27-year-old is currently facing a new beginning. His marriage broke up after just one year and the divorce took a toll on him, especially emotionally. The break-up of their shared apartment, the dissection of their time together.

Dominik had to move back in with his mother, where he is "stranded" in his children's room, as he calls it. Just like before, his mother cooks him dinner again. It is always on the table when he comes home. Despite the care, it is a step backwards that wears on him. Now he wants to rebuild his life. He has found work in Frankfurt as a tattoo artist and event planner.

He likes to say that he is 170 cm tall, a "good height" for him. But he is still unhappy with himself. Since the break-up, he has put on twelve kilos and was "at absolute zero", as he puts it. That's why he goes to the gym every day and works out for two to three hours; the training helps him to feel better. And it gives his everyday life structure. He finds fixed rituals important, they give him stability.

He still dwells a lot on the past and mulls over alternatives in his head as to what he could have done to save the relationship. But he also knows that there is no going back. "I have to look forward" is his mantra. An apartment of his own would help him make a fresh start.

